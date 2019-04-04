Back to IndieWire

‘Knives Out’ Trailer Impresses CinemaCon — Especially When Chris Evans Tells Everyone to ‘Eat S—t’

Rian Johnson's follow-up to "The Last Jedi" is a “whodunnit like no one else has dunnit.”

Rian Johnson2018 SXSW - "The Director and The Jedi", Austin, USA - 12 Mar 2018

Rian Johnson

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Having taken a break from a certain galaxy far, far away, Rian Johnson is set to return to Earth with “Knives Out.” Lionsgate debuted the trailer for the “Brick” and “Looper” director’s new project, which until now has been referred to only as a “contemporary murder mystery,” during its CinemaCon panel today. That vague description has only piqued viewers’ curiosity, ditto its impressive ensemble cast: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, and Christopher Plummer.

Johnson was joined onstage by Curtis and de Armas, representing what Curtis called a family that “puts the diss in dysfunctional.” The director, for his part, compared “Knives Out” to Agatha Christie and said it has a “Hitchcock thriller-type twist.” He also revealed a bit about his characters: Craig plays a detective investigating a murder who serves as the “moral center of this cast of lunatics.”

The trailer further revealed Plummer as a family patriarch who dies during his own birthday party, prompting said investigation, as well as glimpses at the rest of the ensemble — including Evans, who repeatedly tells those around him to “eat shit.” It comes complete with a clever tag line: “a whodunnit like no one else has done it.”

Reaction has been positive:

Lionsgate will release “Knives Out” on November 27.

