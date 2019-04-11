‘The Last of the Mohicans’ TV Series in the Works From Cary Fukunaga and Nicole Kassell

The "True Detective" and "Maniac" helmer is returning to TV after "Bond 25."

“The Last of the Mohicans” is being adapted yet again, this time for television by Cary Fukunaga. Currently at work on “Bond 25,” the “True Detective” and “Maniac” helmer is teaming with Nicole Kassell (who’s also directing the “Watchmen” pilot for HBO) to bring James Fenimore Cooper’s novel to Paramount Television. Fukunaga will co-write with Nicholas Osborne, with Kassel directing. Deadline first broke the news.

“The clash of civilizations during the Seven Years War, which frames the story of Last of the Mohicans, has been a long-time passion of mine,” Fukunaga said in a statement. “It was a world war before the term even existed. The opportunity to recreate the story’s strong-willed and free-thinking characters, with talents including Nick Osborne and Nicole Kassell, is incredibly exciting to me. Together with Paramount TV and Anonymous Content, we have the chance to revive the forgotten ancestors that define American identity today.” Fukunaga previously directed “Sin Nombre,” “Jane Eyre,” and “Beasts of No Nation.”

“The Last of the Mohicans” has been adapted into nine different films, most recently in 1992 with Michael Mann directing and Daniel Day-Lewis starring; Cooper’s novel has also inspired several TV shows, including an animated series that aired from 2004–2007.

“I am profoundly excited to be a part of this extraordinary team and to be bringing a new light and perspective to this period in our history,” Kassell said. “While the James Fenimore Cooper book and original film leave large shoes to fill, Nick and Cary’s script is a riveting read and fresh take. They embrace this incredible opportunity to show and explore characters so often marginalized. To echo a sentiment Nick expressed to me in our first conversation ‘certain stories are timeless vessels that allow different generations to look at it and explore them in different ways.’ To be a part of bringing these eyes and hearts to the screen is the opportunity of a lifetime for me.” Kassell has also directed episodes of “The Leftovers,” “Westworld,” “The Americans,” “Rectify,” and “Better Call Saul.”

While you wait for the show to actually premiere, do yourself a favor and listen to the movie’s all-timer of a score:

