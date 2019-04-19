Watching Leslie Jones Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Is as Entertaining as ‘Game of Thrones’

Seth Meyers invited the superfan back for a new edition of "Game of Jones."

You might love “Game of Thrones,” but you probably don’t love it as much as Leslie Jones does. The “Saturday Night Live” star returned to “Late Night with Seth Meyers” to watch the epic drama’s Season 8 premiere, “Winterfell,” which some viewers found uneventful compared to expectations — especially after a nearly two-year wait. Not Jones. “Blasphemy! Blasphemy!” she responded when Meyers pointed out that some fans had called the episode boring.

“Anybody said that, you start unfollowing me right now because you obviously don’t watch ‘GoT’ and you don’t know this is a transition episode,” Jones rightfully pointed out, as not every episode of the show can be a “Battle of the Bastards”–epic event. After the two excused themselves to “levitate” (read: smoke weed), Jones continued her thoughts on the high quality of “Winterfell.”

“Yo, these right here. Look, see this is an important episode. How you gonna say it’s boring? It’s so important! People who didn’t see each other are seeing each other now. Watch, watch!” she exclaimed after Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister saw each other for the first time since Season 4’s “The Lion and the Rose,” in which a certain reviled king was poisoned at his own wedding.

That wasn’t the most shocking reunion, however. That honor goes to the silent, episode-ending interaction between Jaime Lannister and Bran Stark, whose only prior meeting came at the end of the pilot episode and saw the former push the latter out a window. “Yeah, we got somebody here that wants to welcome you here. Look to your right,” Jones said as the two stared each other down. Then, imitating Bran, she became even more excitable: “‘Yeah, motherfucker, you pushed me out the window! I am in a wooden wheelchair! Do you know how hard it is to be in a wooden wheelchair?! Yeah, bitch, you thought you killed me. You thought you killed me. You didn’t. Hello!’ He said all that. That’s it.”

As for what she’ll do when “Thrones” is no more, Jones had a great idea: “I’m gonna make my own ‘Game of Thrones.'” Watch the full bit below.

