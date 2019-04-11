‘On the Rocks’: Marlon Wayans Joins Sofia Coppola’s Apple/A24 Movie

Bill Murray and Rashida Jones co-star in the upcoming film.

It comes as little surprise that Bill Murray is in Sofia Coppola’s upcoming “On the Rocks,” but the latest addition to the cast is a bit unusual: Marlon Wayans, who just joined the joint venture between Apple and A24. The actor, comedian, and screenwriter has mostly appeared in comedies throughout his career, from spoofs like “Scary Movie” and “A Haunted House” to TV series like “In Living Color” and his sitcom “Marlon,” but his filmography is not without auteur projects: Wayans worked with Darren Aronofsky on “Requiem for a Dream” and the Coen Brothers on “The Ladykillers.”

He’s also been involved with several Netflix projects of late, starring in 2017’s “Naked” and the upcoming “Sextuplets”; the streaming service also has exclusive rights to “Marlon” in many regions, advertising it as a Netflix Original outside the US. Deadline first broke the news of his casting.

“On the Rocks,” which stars Murray opposite Rashida Jones as an estranged father and daughter, respectively, will be shot on location in New York City and tell the story of their two characters reconnecting on an adventure. It’s Coppola’s second A24 movie following 2013’s “The Bling Ring” as well as her second with Murray, with “Lost in Translation” earning her an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and a Best Actor nomination for him. The filmmaker most recently directed “The Beguiled,” for which she became the first woman to win Best Director laurels at the Cannes Film Festival.

First announced in January, “On the Rocks” is also the first feature-length film that Apple and A24 will unveil under their partnership. The former recently announced Apple TV+, its new streaming service launching later this year with a host of original series, but it is currently unknown whether “On the Rocks” will receive a theatrical release before presumably debuting on the platform.

