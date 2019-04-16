Milla Jovovich Stands Up Against Bad ‘Hellboy’ Reviews: ‘All My Raddest Films Have Been Slammed’

“Hellboy” opened in theaters this weekend to some of the worst reviews of the year for a nationwide release (read IndieWire’s C- review here). The R-rated adaptation of Mike Mignola’s comic book series, starring David Harbour in the title role, currently has a 15% on Rotten Tomatoes from 158 reviews. The only thing more brutal than the film’s critical reaction was its opening weekend, in which it underperformed with $12 million against a $50 million production budget. One cast member standing up to the critical beating is Milla Jovovich, who plays the film’s villainous Blood Queen Nimue.
“It’s always stressful on opening weekend and ‘Hellboy’ is no different,” Jovovich recently shared on social media in the face of bad reviews. “You work super hard to make something fun and entertaining and have to absorb the negative reviews by movie critics, but hey! That’s showbiz, baby. All I’m gonna say before going to bed is this: All my raddest films have been slammed by critics. It’s fucking hilarious. ‘Dazed and Confused’? Seriously? Classic movie. ‘The Fifth Element’! You would have thought that was the worst movie ever made if you read the reviews in like ‘98. ‘Zoolander’? Slammed. ‘Joan of Arc’? Disaster. ‘Resident Evil’? Let’s not even go there. Anyway, every one of those films is now a cult classic. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. And this will be too. Mark my words.”
Jovovich went on to praise her cast members for their efforts on the film, including Harbour and co-stars Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, and Ian McShane. The actress assured fans they would “have a blast” watching the new “Hellboy” film despite what critics wrote in reviews. Jovovich ended her post by seeing the positive in some of the negative reactions. Reacting to a critical dig calling the film “a loud gory mess only a teenager would love,” the actress responded, “Hell yeah, Hellboy! Let’s have some fun.”
“Hellboy” is now playing in theaters nationwide courtesy of Lionsgate. Read Jovovich’s full post in response to negative reviews below.
