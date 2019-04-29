‘Mr. Robot’ Season 4 Will Be One Long Christmas Special, Says Sam Esmail

He got the idea from British television.

We still don’t know when the fourth and final season of “Mr. Robot” will premiere, but we do know when it will be set. At the Tribeca Film Festival today, series creator Sam Esmail asked a question before answering one that many fans have had for some time now. “Is anybody here a fan of British television?” he said during his talk.

“Typically how [British shows] wrap up series, like the British ‘Office,’ you tend to do a Christmas special. So the final season of ‘Mr. Robot’ is one very long Christmas special that will last about a week over Christmas of 2015.”

“The tagline for the first season was, ‘Our democracy has been hacked.’ A year later it happens,” said Esmail. “In the writer’s room, we’re continuing to let current events inspire us, and that’s what feels relevant. [When we first started], hacking felt relevant, and the day after [USA Network] picked up the series, the Sony hack happened.”

“Part of the reason people connected to the show is we wanted to talk about now. The show is still set in 2015 for this reason. The technology will always look dated, but we specifically said, this is about 2015, so it’s almost like a period piece for current day.”

Rami Malek was on hand as well, and he’s been busy of late. In between the show’s most recent season and its upcoming sendoff, the actor won an Academy Award for his performance as Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” and was just confirmed as the villain in in Bond 25. “I’m going to be trying to take down Daniel Craig!” he said of his next gig. “What happened to my life?”

Fans may be sad that “Mr. Robot” is ending after just four seasons, but Esmail had some comforting words about the finale. “It is still ending [the exact way I always envisioned],” he said with a smile.

