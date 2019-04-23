MTV Movie and TV Awards Taps Zachary Levi as 2019 Host

The "Shazam!" star follows a recent list of hosts that includes Tiffany Haddish, Dwayne Johnson, Amy Schumer, and Kevin Hart.

“Shazam!” has become one of the year’s surprise hits with both critics and audiences. So, naturally, the next step is for its star, Zachary Levi, to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The network announced on Tuesday that Levi will assume hosting duties for the upcoming 2019 installment of the awards show, held in Santa Monica at Barker Hanger on June 17.

In addition to the current success of “Shazam!” Levi has established history on the TV side of things. Star of the long-running NBC series “Chuck,” Levi most recently took part in Season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Next up for this year’s ceremony will likely be the announcements of the award show’s nominees. Traditionally, the show has also bestowed a pair of honorary awards: the MTV Generation Award and the MTV Trailblazer Award. Last year’s winners were Chris Pratt and Lena Waithe, respectively. The 2018 ceremony saw near sweeps from “Black Panther” and “Stranger Things” as each went on to win multiple categories, including Best Movie, Best Show, Best Performance, Best Hero, and Best Musical Moment.

