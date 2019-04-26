‘Murder Mystery’ Trailer: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s Netflix Whodunnit

You can find out on June 14, should you be so inclined.

Until morale improves, the Adam Sandler/Netflix movies will continue. The streaming giant has released the trailer for “Murder Mystery,” its latest collaboration with the actor following the likes of “The Ridiculous Six” and “The Do-Over,” with this one co-starring Jennifer Aniston. Avail yourself of the preview below.

Here’s the synopsis, in case the title isn’t explicit enough: “When an NYC cop (Adam Sandler) finally takes his wife (Jennifer Aniston) on a long promised European trip, a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the super yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit. ‘Murder Mystery’ reunites Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston along with an ensemble cast of global talent.”

The trailer begins with the couple flying to their honeymoon after 15 years of marriage, oblivious to the fact that they’re about to be framed for a crime they didn’t commit — but the one thing the real criminals never expected, dear reader, is that Sandler’s detective is too good to be brought down by such a scheme.

Sandler’s ongoing distribution deal with Netflix began in 2014 and has also included “Sandy Wexler” and “The Week Of”; “The Ridiculous Six” in particular received negative reviews — it has the rare distinction of receiving a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes — but at the time of its release it was the most-watched movie in Netflix history. He also starred in Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories: New and Selected,” which was likewise released by the streaming platform, and will make his live-action return to brick-and-mortar movie theaters with the Safdie Brothers’ “Uncut Gems” later this year.

Rounding out the ensemble are Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Luis Gerardo Mendez, and Terence Stamp. “Workaholics” creator Kyle Newacheck directed “Murder Mystery,” which comes to Netflix on June 14.

