Movies New to Netflix in May: Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy and Amy Poehler Go Head to Head

"Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" and "Wine Country" form a twisted double header next month.

Spring is in the air, and with it a fresh batch of Netflix movies to whet your appetite. Next month, the streaming behemoth is rolling out a slew of classic titles as well as a robust slate of Original films and series. With the pending launch of Disney+ threatening to overtake Netflix’s command of the streaming market, the platform will have to step up its game if it wants to keep ahead of the game. Luckily, Netflix has the goods to back up its claim as the Iron Throne of streaming.

Beginning on the first of the month, Netflix will debut the Sundance hit political documentary, “Knock Down the House,” which follow four women running for congress in 2018, including New York’s rock star progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Two days later, Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy flick, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” hits the platform. Those preferring a powerhouse-filled comedy can gear up for Amy Poehler’s directorial debut, “Wine Country,” starring Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, and Poehler. And those are just a few of the Netflix Originals.

Old standbys include “The Matrix,” and its lesser sequels, John Waters’ original 1988 “Hairspray,” and IndieWire’s favorite Barry Jenkins’ Best Picture winner, “Moonlight.”

Check out the full list of every film coming to Netflix in May below.

May 1

“Knock Down The House” (Netflix Film)

This rousing documentary follows four extraordinary women — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin — who take on the congressional establishment by mounting grassroots campaigns and building a movement during a time of historic volatility in American politics.

“Munafik 2” (Netflix Film)

Haunted by terrifying visions, a Muslim healer finds his faith tested when he helps a woman locked in battle, body and soul, with a diabolical leader.

“Angels & Demons”

“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”

“Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”

“Casper”

“Chasing Liberty”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat”

“Dumb and Dumber”

“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”

“Gosford Park”

“Gremlins”

“Hairspray” (1988)

“Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”

“Her Only Choice”

“Hoosiers”

“John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky”

“Just Friends”

“Revolutionary Road”

“Scarface”

“Scream”

“Snowpiercer”

“Taking Lives”

“The Da Vinci Code”

“The Dark Crystal” (1982)

“The Matrix”

“The Matrix Reloaded”

“The Matrix Revolutions”

“To Rome With Love”

“Wedding Crashers”

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

“Zombieland”

May 2

“Olympus Has Fallen”

May 3

“A Pesar De Todo” (Netflix Film)

After their mother’s death, four sisters learn a shocking family secret and embark on an adventure to discover the truth about their genealogy.

“Alles ist gut” (Netflix Film)

A woman sexually assaulted by her new boss’s brother-in-law tries to move on as if nothing happened, but the night weighs heavily on her mind and body.

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” (Netflix Film)

A chronicle of the crimes of Ted Bundy from the perspective of Liz, his longtime girlfriend, who refused to believe the truth about him for years.

“Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage” (Netflix Film)

On the run from a dogged internal affairs agent, a corrupt cop reluctantly teams up with a defiant teen to unravel a conspiracy — before it’s too late.

“The Last Summer” (Netflix Film)

Standing on the precipice of adulthood, a group of friends navigate new relationships, while reexamining others, during their final summer before college.

“Mr. Mom”

May 4

“Like Arrows”

May 7

“The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution”

May 9

“Bathtubs Over Broadway”

“Insidious”

May 10

“Dry Martina” (Netflix Film)

An odd encounter with a fan and a tryst with that fan’s ex-boyfriend leads a sexually adventurous singer on an escapade in Chile.

“Gente que viene y bah” (Netflix Film)

After her partner cheats on her, an architect returns to her hometown to reassess her life with the help of her eccentric family. Based on the novel.

“Shéhérazade” (Netflix Film)

Fresh out of prison and forced to fend for himself on the streets of Marseille, 17-year-old Zac falls in love with a young prostitute Shéhérazade.

“Wine Country” (Netflix Film)

During a vacation to Napa Valley, a group of long time friends reunite and revisit past choices in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy from director Amy Poehler.

May 14

“Weed the People”

May 16

“Good Sam” (Netflix Film)

When a mysterious good Samaritan, aka “Good Sam,” leaves $100,000 cash on seemingly random doorsteps, New York City TV news reporter Kate Bradley (Tiya Sircar) sets out to discover Good Sam’s true identity and motive, turning her personal life upside down.

“Take Me Home Tonight”

May 17

“Maria” (Netflix Film)

A woman whose parents were killed by a gang when she was a child grows up to be a hired assassin. Unfortunately, trying to leave that past behind is proving to be more difficult than it seems.

“Morir para contar” (Netflix Film)

Seeking answers after a life-changing incident in 2012, filmmaker Hernán Zin interviews other war reporters about the personal toll of their work.

“See You Yesterday” (Netflix Film)

Two Brooklyn teenage prodigies, C.J. Walker and Sebastian Thomas, build makeshift time machines to save C.J.’s brother, Calvin, from being wrongfully killed by a police officer.

May 18

“The Blackcoat’s Daughter”

May 21

“Moonlight”

May 23

“Joy” (Netflix Film)

Joy is a young Nigerian woman, caught in the vicious cycle of sex trafficking. She works in this merciless system of exploitation to pay off debts to her exploiter Madame and supporting her family in Nigeria.

“Rim of the World” (Netflix Film)

Four misfit campers must band together and conquer their fears in order to save the world during an alien invasion.

“The Perfection” (Netflix Film)

A troubled musical prodigy (Allison Williams) seeks out the new star pupil (Logan Browning) of her former school with shocking consequences in this elegant and terrifying suspense ride, the most buzzed-about movie at last year’s Fantastic Fest.

May 28

“Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

May 30

“Chopsticks” (Netflix Film)

An under-confident but talented girl, who is sidestepped at every stage of her life, seeks out an enigmatic con to help recover her stolen car from a goat-loving crazy Mumbai gangster and in the process finds her confidence and place in the sun.

“My Week with Marilyn”

“Svaha: The Sixth Finger” (Netflix Film)

A minister who researches religious cults turns to his Buddhist monk friend for help investigating a new group with mysterious origins.

“The One I Love”

May 31

“Always Be My Maybe” (Netflix Film)

Everyone assumed Sasha and Marcus would wind up together except for Sasha and Marcus. Reconnecting after 15 years, the two start to wonder… maybe?

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.