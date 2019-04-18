Netflix to Expand Its New York City Presence With New Production Hub

The expansion includes six sound stages in Brooklyn.

Netflix is expanding its New York presence with a new production hub that will include an expanded office in Manhattan and six sound stages in Brooklyn, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today. The office will “directly create 127 high-paying executive content, marketing and production development jobs over the next five years,” according to the announcement, while the sound stages will have the capacity to “hold thousands of production crew jobs” in the same amount of time.

“Netflix is innovative, creative and bold — just like New Yorkers — and the expansion of this cutting-edge company in New York once again demonstrates the Empire State is open for business,” Cuomo said. “We’re proud Netflix chose New York to grow its business, and we look forward to the jobs, economic activity and world-class productions this project will bring.”

Netflix has previously shot “Orange Is the New Black,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “The Irishman,” “Private Life,” “She’s Gotta Have It,” and “Russian Doll” in New York, among other series and films. The company is based in Los Gatos, California.

Labor representatives chimed in on the news as well.

“Hardworking crew members are the foundation of New York’s film industry, and this project invests in their future,” John Ford, President of Motion Picture Studio Mechanics Local 52, I.A.T.S.E, said. “These talented individuals work every day to ensure productions go off without a hitch — and they have no bigger supporter than Governor Andrew Cuomo. I’d like to thank the Governor for helping bring Netflix’s new hub to New York City.”

Tom O’Donnell, President, Theatrical Teamsters Local 817, said, “There are few companies in our industry that are as forward thinking as Netflix. With this news, we’ll continue to add solid, middle class jobs to already record employment. The climate for this to happen would not exist without the wildly successful New York State Film Tax Credit Program — and I applaud Governor Cuomo for his foresight and continued support.”

