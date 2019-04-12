Women’s Group Flies Plane Over Netflix HQ to Urge Georgia Production Ban Over Anti-Abortion Law

Sponsored by UltraViolet, the plane's banner reads: "Netflix. Protect Women. Stop Filming in Georgia."

National women’s advocacy group UltraViolet took its Netflix protest to the next level earlier today by flying a plane over the streaming giant’s headquarters in Los Gatos, California in order to urge the company to stop filming in Georgia. UltraViolet has been leading the charge against Netflix in the wake of Georgia’s proposed anti-abortion law, HB 481. The law seeks to ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which is before many women know they’re pregnant. Ultraviolet is calling on Netflix to stop filming in Georgia until the law is vetoed or repealed.

The plane flying over Netflix headquarters had a banner that read: NETFLIX: PROTECT WOMEN. STOP FILMING IN GEORGIA. The protest stunt came in the wake of UltraViolet’s online petition urging Netflix to stop filming in Georgia. The petition currently has over 22,000 signatures and counting. Such Netflix series as “Ozark,” “Stranger Things,” and “Queer Eye” have all shot in Georgia.

“Women’s health care decisions should be made between them and their doctor, not politicians who are hellbent on enforcing their extreme ideological agendas on us,” Shaunna Thomas, co-founder and executive director of UltraViolet, said in a statement. “Georgia has the highest rate of maternal deaths in the country. More women will die if this bill is enacted. If Governor Kemp signs this inhumane ban into law, any company that does business in Georgia will be complicit in supporting a radical anti-woman agenda designed to restrict a woman’s access to constitutionally-protected health care.”

UltraViolent flew the plane over Netflix’s Los Gatos headquarters at 2pm ET on April 12. Some of the streaming platform’s biggest stars, including “Orange Is the New Black” actresses Uzo Aduba and Laverne Cox, have already signed an open letter boycotting any production that is filming in Georgia. The letter was also signed by comedian Amy Schumer, who just debuted her new stand-up special on the streaming platform.

Thomas’ statement continued: “Netflix brings millions of dollars to Georgia each year by filming in the state, and the streaming giant needs to use its power in the state to speak out for Georgia women, and the hundreds of women who work on Netflix productions, who will be impacted by this cruel and immoral abortion ban. Netflix has a history of speaking up against bad laws passed where they film — in fact Netflix continues to boycott North Carolina over its anti-trans bathroom bill — and now they need to do the same in Georgia.”

Visit UltraViolet’s website for more information on the Netflix protest. IndieWire has reached out to Netflix for further comment.

