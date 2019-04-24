‘Pennyworth’ Sets Release Date, Teases the First Meeting of Arthur and Batman’s Dad

The Epix series will focus on the early years of comic book culture's most famous butler.

For those worried that with the upcoming ends of “Gotham” and “Arrow” would mean a dire lack of comic book-based television shows on the air, we’re lucky enough to have the Epix series “Pennyworth” on the horizon, now set to premiere July 28.

Executive produced by “Gotham’s” Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, and based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, “Pennyworth” focuses on the exploits of young Alfred Pennyworth, decades before he would become the trusted confidante of Gotham’s own Caped Crusader. The official description, per Epix:

The 10-episode, hour-long drama series from Warner Horizon Scripted Television follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company and goes to work with a young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who’s not yet Bruce’s father, in 1960s London.

More than just a prequel, “Pennyworth” promises to deliver its own visual flair thanks to its 1960s London-set story. How that time setting works with the overall timeline of the Batman universe, you ask? There’s really no answer to that question. However, at the Television Critics Association, Heller told journalists that instead of superheroes making their mark on the series, British folklore would mean characters like Jack the Ripper will be appearing. “One of the very different things about Britain and America is that our British folk heroes aren’t superheroes,” he said. “There’s a very different sort of mythic folklore to draw on.”

Bannon, bringing his best Michael Caine-esque cockney accent to the role, was previously featured series including “Ripper Street” and “Medici,” and also played a supporting role in 2014’s “The Imitation Game.” Aldridge might be best known to American audiences as “Arsehole Guy” in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag,” and also appeared in “Lark Rise to Candleford” and the CW drama “Reign.” The supporting cast includes Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Ryan Fletcher (Outlander), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Eastenders), Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack), Polly Walker (The Mentalist, Rome), and Emma Corrin (The Crown).

“Pennyworth” premieres July 28 at 9 p.m. ET on the Epix channel (as well as the Epix app). Check out the new teaser trailer and first look photos below.

Liam Daniel/Epix

Epix

Epix

Epix

Nick Wall/Epix

Alex Bailey/Epix

Alex Bailey/Epix

