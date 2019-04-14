Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is Polishing the Bond 25 Script — at Daniel Craig’s Request

The "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve" creator continues her ascent, leavening the Bond script with her signature humor.

For the second time in as many years, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is bringing her skills to one of the biggest franchises in the world. After co-starring as a hilarious android in last year’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” the “Fleabag” writer, creator, and star has been tapped to help enliven the script for the as-yet untitled Bond 25. Not only that, but she’s doing so at the specific request of 007 himself, Daniel Craig.

Said film — which follows 2015’s “Spectre,” thought by many to be Craig’s final go-around as Bond, James Bond — is officially being written by Scott Z. Burns, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade, with the latter two having written several prior installments in the long-standing spy series. Danny Boyle was originally hired to direct, but was replaced last year by Cary Joji Fukunaga after the “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Trainspotting” helmer left due to creative differences.

As for how Waller-Bridge came to be involved, The Guardian reports that “sources close to the film in the US said that while in the country she discussed with Craig how to improve the script of Bond 25, which the 007 actor felt needed some “polishing,” by introducing more humour and the offbeat style of writing she is best known for.” That style was first introduced to the world at large on the revered “Fleabag,” the long-awaited second season of which just ended on BBC Three. She has since gone on to develop, produce, and write the equally acclaimed “Killing Eve,” whose second season premiered last weekend.

Further details regarding Bond 25 are being kept under wraps, as is customary for the series, though Rami Malek has been rumored to serve as its villain following his recent Oscar triumph for playing Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The film is set to be released next year, though an exact date has yet to be announced.

