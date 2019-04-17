‘Pose,’ ‘RBG,’ ‘A Million Little Things’ Lead 12th Television Academy Honors

This year's list of honorees highlights seven examples of television programming "that have harnessed the power of television to inspire social change."

For over a decade, the Television Academy has been saluting TV programming that motivates social change. For its 12th Television Academy Honors this year, the group has singled out seven different honorees, that span genre, format, and platform.

On the series side, FX’s groundbreaking “Pose” and the ABC drama “A Million Little Things” garnered recognition. Netflix’s multi-cam sitcom “Alexa & Katie” is the lone entry from the world of streaming. A pair of documentary series, “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” and “My Last Days,” joined the list alongside doc features “RBG” and “I Am Evidence.”

Of “Pose,” this Academy’s commendation singled out the way that the series “explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the ball-culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, and the downtown social and literary scene. Making television history, Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ+ actors ever in a scripted series, as well as a host of LGBTQ+ individuals behind the camera.”

Speaking about the greater effect of “I Am Evidence,” the honorees list describes how the HBO documentary “brings awareness to the alarming number of untested rape kits in the United States and the disturbing pattern of how law enforcement has historically treated sexual-assault cases.”

A full list of this year’s honorees and production entities can be found below:

Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

A Million Little Things (ABC; ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment)

I Am Evidence (HBO; HBO Documentary Films and Mighty Entertainment in association with Fixit Productions and Artemis Ris)

My Last Days (The CW; Wayfarer Entertainment in association with SoulPancake)

Pose (FX; Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions)

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story (Paramount Network; Cinemart)

RBG (CNN; CNN Films and Storyville Films in association with Better Than Fiction Productions)

