‘Queer Eye’ Makes a Good Dog Even Better In Special Mini-Episode For Adopt a Shelter Pet Day — Watch

The newest hero to get the “make-better” treatment is a lot furrier than most of the Fab Five’s usual clients.

Netflix’s new iteration of “Queer Eye” has, by dropping the “for the Straight Guy” part of its title, become a model of inclusion, spotlighting men and women from all walks of life. But for a special mini-episode, released Tuesday, the Fab Five took on the challenge of helping out a brand new hero — Lacey, a shelter dog rescued by the North Shore Animal League America.

It should come as no surprise that the “Queer Eye” guys are dog lovers, as the latest season featured regular appearances by Bruley, a French bulldog whose human companion happened to be a neighbor to the Fab Five’s Kansas City loft. But this is some next level dog worship. In the 15-minute episode, the professed experts on food, grooming, home decor, culture, and fashion do their best to help give Lacey all the support and encouragement she needs as she awaits her forever home. (Sorry, “furr-ever home.”)

Of course, there’s a fundamental point of confusion at the heart of this special episode, because Lacey, like all dogs, is a good dog and thus is not in any real need of a “make-better.” But Antoni does talk the viewer through the process of making doggie treats from scratch, Lacey gets some extra-special grooming from Jonathan, and Bobby of course has a line on the perfect new doggie bed. Don’t worry, by the way, if you hate it when people dress up their dogs in elaborate outfits — Tan’s fashion advice is limited to picking out just the right leash.

Karamo also spends a few minutes giving Lacey a pep talk and a whole lot of skritches — in short, if you have ever wanted to watch five nice men talk to and cuddle a very cute dog for 15 minutes, you are in luck. April 30 is Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and while (spoilers for the end of this episode) Lacey has been adopted by Long Island residents Demetrio and Valerie DeGregorie, there are plenty of shelters filled with equally good boys and girls. And as we learn from the Fab Five today, when you adopt a shelter pet, you’re saving two lives for the price of one.

Watch the special episode below (and also check out the doggie treat recipe Antoni used). Seasons 1 through 3 of “Queer Eye” are streaming now on Netflix.

