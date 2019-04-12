Rian Johnson ‘Loves Everything’ About the ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer

"I just melted back into being a happy kid,” he wrote.

If you enjoyed the just-released trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” you’re not alone. Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed 2017’s “The Last Jedi” and is also set to create a trilogy of his own in a galaxy far, far away, took to Twitter to praise the preview for the third and final installment in the current trilogy: “I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS and I just melted back into being a happy kid,” he wrote. “If you need me I’ll be spending the rest of the day smiling dreamily.”

Among the surprises he might be especially happy about: the return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, who was played by Donald Glover in last year’s “Solo,” and the apparent return of arch-villain Emperor Palpatine, whose cackle rings out as the trailer ends.

Though a financial success to the tune of $1.3 billion in box-office returns and praised by critics, many of whom cited it as the best “Star Wars” movie of all, “The Last Jedi” proved controversial among a vocal subset of fans who took issue with everything from the film being too progressive to its divergence from fan theories. Before writing his new trilogy — which will introduce all new characters and not overlap with the main “Star Wars” arc — and directing the first installment, Johnson will first release the upcoming murder-mystery “Knives Out.” Starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, and Toni Collette, the film will be released by Lionsgate later this year.

J.J. Abrams co-wrote and directed “The Rise of Skywalker,” just as he did 2015’s “The Force Awakens,” though that wasn’t the original plan. Colin Trevorrow (“Safety Not Guaranteed,” “Jurassic World”) was originally set to helm the film, but left amid creative differences shortly after the release of “The Book of Henry.”

Disney will release “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in theaters on December 20.

