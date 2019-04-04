Robert Pattinson Got ‘Locked in a Room’ to Read Christopher Nolan’s New Movie, Says It’s ‘Unreal’

Pattinson is starring opposite John David Washington and Elizabeth Debikci in the 2020 event picture.

Robert Pattinson is back on the big screen this weekend in “High Life,” the acclaimed science-fiction drama from French master Claire Denis, but many of his fans are already looking forward to next year when the actor will team up with Christopher Nolan for the first time. News broke last month Pattinson was cast as one of the three leads in Nolan’s new movie, which Warner Bros. has slated for summer 2020. The actor is starring opposite “Widows” favorite Elizabeth Debicki and “BlacKkKlansman” breakout John David Washington.

In a new interview with USA Today, Pattinson said he only read the script once and hasn’t been able to look at it again since Warner Bros. and Nolan are doing everything they can to prevent spoilers from getting out. Plot or character details have not been announced, although sources close to the project have described it as a “massive, innovative, action blockbuster which will again be shown in Imax.” Sounds about right for a Nolan movie.

“I got locked in a room to read the script – I don’t have it myself,” Pattinson said. “I’ve been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there’s just something about Chris Nolan’s stuff. He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it’s unreal.”

Pattinson will head into production with Nolan this summer. Before Warner Bros. releases the Nolan event picture in theaters next summer, Pattinson will lead two high profile new projects: “The Lighthouse,” the new horror movie from “The Witch” director Robert Eggers, and “The King,” the Netflix historical drama from David Michod in which Pattinson stars opposite Timothée Chalamet.

Warner Bros. will open the Nolan-Pattinson movie in theaters nationwide July 17, 2020.

