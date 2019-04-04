‘Rocketman’ Dazzles CinemaCon as Journalists Rave Over ‘Brilliant’ Taron Egerton

The buzz at CinemaCon for the Elton John biopic bodes well for the movie becoming a summer blockbuster.

Paramount continued to build buzz for its Elton John biopic “Rocketman” at CinemaCon, where it showed off footage that sent press raving about Taron Egerton’s lead performance. The studio previously hosted a 20-minute look at the film for select press in Los Angeles last month, after which IndieWire’s Bill Desowitz reported the film was bound to become a “Bohemian Rhapsody”-sized hit. Considering all the rave reactions coming out of CinemaCon, Paramount must be feeling confident that “Rocketman” will be a major box office player this summer.

Related 'Terminator: Dark Fate' First Footage Shows Sarah Connor Back in Action, Earns Huge Applause

'Game of Thrones' Premiere Makes a Case For the Future of Theatrical Exhibition

'Ford v. Ferrari': Christian Bale and Matt Damon Surprise With Thrilling, High-Octane First Footage

“Rocketman” screened extended footage from the Elton John biopic, similar to what the studio shared with press last month. The reaction from the press was perhaps the most enthusiastic of CinemaCon so far, with the footage being met with thunderous applause as director Dexter Fletcher and Egerton arrived on stage. Press took to social media to reconfirm what a “giant smash” the movie will be this summer, with some going as far to say “there’s no way Egerton doesn’t end up with an Oscar nomination.”

“Rocketman” stars Egerton as music legend Elton John, Bryce Dallas Howard as John’s mother, Jamie Bell as John’s esteemed songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, and Richard Madden as manager John Reid. Filmmaker Fletcher is best known for taking over directing duties from Bryan Singer on “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The “Rocketman” script takes a more unconventional approach to the music biopic genre by adding musical fantasy moments into John’s life.

Paramount Pictures will release “Rocketman” in theaters nationwide May 31. Check out the CinemaCon reactions to Egerton below.

BIG response to extended #Rocketman footage — a truncated version of what was screened to NY and LA press last month — perhaps biggest cheers of #CinemaCon yet. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) April 4, 2019

ROCKETMAN is going to absolutely slay at the box office. It’s gonna be maje. #CinemaCon — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) April 4, 2019

Just saw a very extended look at Rocketman. Gonna be a smash. #CinemaCon — Gregory Ellwood+ – Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) April 4, 2019

Extended look at #Rocketman. @TaronEgerton is the real deal – he sounds freaking amazing as Elton John. Deeply into this. #CinemaCon — Alisha Grauso @ #CinemaCon (@AlishaGrauso) April 4, 2019

My take on the ROCKETMAN footage is ROCKETMAN will make a lot of money. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 4, 2019

Just saw an extended trailer for #Rocketman and it gave a better picture into their approach to bringing Elton John’s story to life. Looks very “Bohemian Rhapsody” in that way, but certainly with an R-rating. Nice to see these biopics celebrating the artists we love #CinemaCon — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) April 4, 2019

We just saw maybe 10-15 minutes worth of ROCKETMAN. Holy fuck, y’all. This movie looks so, so good. There’s no way Egerton doesn’t end up with an Oscar nomination. I am all in for this movie. — Scott Wampler™ @ CinemaCon (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 4, 2019

.@ParamountPics just showed a very long sizzle reel from #Rocketman and WOW. @TaronEgerton looks brilliant in the role and the scale and scope looks huge. Remember director @Dexfletch was the one that finished #BohemianRhapsody after Singer was fired and he helms this film. pic.twitter.com/bJziR7mZQh — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 4, 2019

ROCKETMAN looks terrific. BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY was compromised by the band’s involvement but Elton seems to have encouraged a warts-&-all portrayal of his remarkable life. The costumes are GORGEOUS, shoo-in for Oscar nom. So many great songs. Elton means a lot to me so I can’t wait! — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 4, 2019

Additional reporting by Kate Erbland.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.