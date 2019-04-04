Back to IndieWire

‘Rocketman’ Dazzles CinemaCon as Journalists Rave Over ‘Brilliant’ Taron Egerton

The buzz at CinemaCon for the Elton John biopic bodes well for the movie becoming a summer blockbuster.

Paramount continued to build buzz for its Elton John biopic “Rocketman” at CinemaCon, where it showed off footage that sent press raving about Taron Egerton’s lead performance. The studio previously hosted a 20-minute look at the film for select press in Los Angeles last month, after which IndieWire’s Bill Desowitz reported the film was bound to become a “Bohemian Rhapsody”-sized hit. Considering all the rave reactions coming out of CinemaCon, Paramount must be feeling confident that “Rocketman” will be a major box office player this summer.

“Rocketman” screened extended footage from the Elton John biopic, similar to what the studio shared with press last month. The reaction from the press was perhaps the most enthusiastic of CinemaCon so far, with the footage being met with thunderous applause as director Dexter Fletcher and Egerton arrived on stage. Press took to social media to reconfirm what a “giant smash” the movie will be this summer, with some going as far to say “there’s no way Egerton doesn’t end up with an Oscar nomination.”

“Rocketman” stars Egerton as music legend Elton John, Bryce Dallas Howard as John’s mother, Jamie Bell as John’s esteemed songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, and Richard Madden as manager John Reid. Filmmaker Fletcher is best known for taking over directing duties from Bryan Singer on “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The “Rocketman” script takes a more unconventional approach to the music biopic genre by adding musical fantasy moments into John’s life.

Paramount Pictures will release “Rocketman” in theaters nationwide May 31. Check out the CinemaCon reactions to Egerton below.

Additional reporting by Kate Erbland.

