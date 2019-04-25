Netflix Sets Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan Doc for June, Plus Oscar-Qualifying Theatrical Run

It's his second documentary about Dylan.

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” finally has a release date. The documentary will premiere on Netflix on June 12 and will also receive a theatrical release beginning in Los Angeles and New York in order to qualify for awards. In addition, the streaming service has booked one-night-only “road show” screenings in 20 different cities on June 11.

Those cities are London, Paris, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Portland, Tulsa, Tempe, Chicago, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Bologna, Sydney, L.A., and New York.

Per its log line, the film “captures the troubled spirit of America in 1975 and the joyous music that Dylan performed during the fall of that year” and is “part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream.”

The film marks the second collaboration between Dylan and Scorsese, the first being 2005’s “No Direction Home.” Though best known for dramas like “Taxi Driver,” “Goodfellas,” and “The Departed,” Scorsese has made other documentaries about musicians throughout his storied career: 2006’s “Shine a Light” is a concert film centered around the Rolling Stones, and 2011’s “George Harrison: Living in the Material World” focused on “the quiet Beatle.”

This new film will be accompanied by “Bob Dylan — Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings,” a box set consisting of 14 CDs and 148 tracks that includes all five of Dylan’s sets from the tour in question and “also provides the listener with an intimate insider’s seat for recently unearthed tour rehearsals at New York’s S.I.R. studios.”

“Rolling Thunder Revue” isn’t Scorsese’s only collaboration with Netflix, as the streaming giant is also producing his long-awaited (and, at $200 million, massively expensive) passion project “The Irishman” starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Harvey Keitel. An adaptation of Charles Brandt’s “I Heard You Paint Houses,” the mob drama is expected to debut sometime this year. De Niro will play Frank Sheeran, a labor-union official with mafia connections, with Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa.

