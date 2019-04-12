From Criterion to TCM, Classic Movies Face a Future Online — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Plus: Anticipation of the Cannes 2019 lineup.

When FilmStruck went kaput last fall, many cinephiles were bummed: an exciting library of classic film was no longer available to stream, and there weren’t many promising alternatives. But that wasn’t the end of the story. With the Criterion Channel, a new streaming service is bringing back some of the most exciting aspects of the FilmStruck library. Meanwhile, Turner Classic Movies has big plans for the future as Warner Bros. gears up to launch its Netflix competitor. Still, a big question remains unresolved: What does it really take to really succeed in this niche business?

That’s one of the main areas of discussion in this week’s episode of Screen Talk, as Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson talk through various updates from the online distribution arena, including the news that Netflix has bought the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles. They also touch on the news of the Cannes 2019 opening night film and anticipate next week’s lineup announcement.

