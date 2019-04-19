You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

Cannes 2019: Why This Year’s Lineup Holds a Lot of Potential — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

How does one festival generate so much excitement? Here's how.

By and

1 hour ago

ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET NO SALES/NO ARCHIVESMandatory Credit: Photo by MARTIAL TREZZINI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9660927s)A Palme d'Or trophy for the upcoming Cannes Film Festival is presented at jewellery maker Chopard in the Haute Joaillerie workshop during a demonstration of the making of the Palme d'Or trophy for the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, in Meyrin near Geneva, Switzerland, 03 May 2018 (issued 04 May). The trophy has been handcrafted in Geneva workshops by Chopard as an Official Partner of the Festival since 1998. The 71st International Cannes Film Festival runs from 08 to 19 May.Fabrication of Palme d'Or trophies near Geneva, Meyrin, Switzerland - 03 May 2018

A Palme d’Or trophy at the Cannes Film Festival

MARTIAL TREZZINI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

View Gallery
20 Photos

Each year, the Cannes Film Festival lineup lands a month before the festival and cinephiles everywhere start to salivate. The 2019 selection, announced this week, is no exception: With new films from Terrence Malick, the Dardenne brothers, Ira Sachs and Ken Loach — not mention promising newcomers like Mati Diop — the glitzy French gathering holds a lot of potential. But Cannes has faced some hurdles in recent years, from its public showdown with Netflix to the films lured away by the fall season. Nevertheless, no other festival program stimulates such a degree of excitement, speculation, and awe. What gives?

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson explore the latest Cannes announcements and take a look at the bigger picture.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes.

You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on  and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Related

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox

Newswire

ad