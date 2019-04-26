Oscars 2020 Changes the Rules, But Will They Make a Difference? — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 240: How the latest Academy news speaks to the last weeks. And: Is "Avengers: Endgame" worth the hype?

The 2020 Oscars may seem like the distant future, but the Academy is already preparing for the year ahead. The group’s Board of Governors assembled for a highly anticipated meeting to discuss potential changes to the Oscar campaigning process. In recent weeks, much of the news cycle surrounding the Oscars has pointed to the possibility that Steven Spielberg might push for new theatrical requirements involved in the Oscar qualifying process that could make it harder for Netflix films to compete. As it turns out, Spielberg didn’t even attend the meeting, and a recent news article made it sound as though he never intended to push back on Netflix in the first place. But what’s the real story here?

As one of the first reporters to cover Spielberg’s role in last year’s Oscar season, Anne Thompson has followed this story every step of the way. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, she offers her take on the latest chapter, and why recent coverage of Spielberg may be a very specific sort of spin. Thompson and co-host Eric Kohn also debate the new “Avengers” movie (with no big spoilers) and discuss some highlights from the Tribeca Film Festival.

