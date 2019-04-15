‘Sharp Objects’ Season 2 Unlikely, Says HBO Boss: ‘Feels Like One Was the Right Thing’

As for the next season of "True Detective," that all depends on the idea creator Nic Pizzolatto comes up with for the series.

“Sharp Objects” showrunner Marti Noxon sparked a lot of talk about a potential second season of the HBO limited series last month when she said during her SXSW keynote speech, “Maybe there will be a sequel, maybe we’ll get to find out more about Adora and Camille’s sister. Gillian [Flynn] and I have thoughts on it.” The show, based on Flynn’s novel and starring Amy Adams, premiered last summer to strong ratings and universal critical acclaim, making sequel talks a no-brainer for fans and HBO alike. That the network’s “Big Little Lies” debuted as a limited series and went on to score a second season-renewal has only added to “Sharp Objects” Season 2 buzz.

Unfortunately, HBO president of programming Casey Bloys tells Deadline that new episodes of “Sharp Objects” are unlikely. The executive was being interviewed about where the network will go following the end of its biggest hit, “Game of Thrones,” but a return trip to the lives of Camille and Adora doesn’t sound like it’s in the cards.

“They haven’t come to us with anything, and my suspicion is one season was right for that show,” Bloys said. “I can’t imagine getting everybody back. The hard thing about these things that are one season is trying to get everybody back together, but also, it feels like the one season was the right thing for that show. It was the right ending, so I think that’s probably where it will stay.”

One series more likely to return is “True Detective,” which relaunched earlier this year with Mahershala Ali in the title role. Bloys said there are no current plans for the anthology series to return for a fourth season, but that is open to changing depending on the idea series creator Nic Pozzolatto comes up with for a new round of episodes.

“Nic [Pizzolatto, series creator] is thinking if he’s got an idea, and we’ll wait to see,” Bloys said. “With the third season, he showed us scripts that were great, and that’s why we decided to do it. So we’ll take a wait-and-see approach, see what he’s thinking.”

Bloys wasn’t too confident about a “Sharp Objects” Season 2 at the Television Critics Association press tour last July. The executive told press the role of Camille was extremely arduous for Amy Adams and he couldn’t see the actress wanting to return to such a dark space for another round of episodes. Noxon was also unsure about new episodes at the time, saying, “We’re not talking about a Season 2.” Noxon appeared to have a change of heart at SXSW last month, although Bloys seems to have killed any momentum on Season 2 for now.

“Sharp Objects” is expected to be a major player in the limited series categories at this year’s Emmys. The series is now streaming in its entirety on HBO GO and HBO Now.

