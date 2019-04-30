‘Slow Burn’ Podcast: Season 3 Will Cover Biggie/Tupac Murders — With a New Host

Joel Anderson will lead the Slate show's fresh examination of these iconic artists and the nationwide feud their deaths came to symbolize.

After two seasons of charting infamous presidential sagas, the hit podcast “Slow Burn” is turning its attention to the world of music. Slate announced on Wednesday that Season 3 would be the latest piece of entertainment to focus on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of legendary artists Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.

Along with this reveal comes the introduction of a new host: incoming Slate staff writer Joel Anderson, who joins the site from ESPN, where his coverage centered on stories and issues within and connected to the world of college sports. Prior to ESPN, Anderson worked on both the national and investigative reporting teams at BuzzFeed, where he also charted the interaction between sports and culture at large.

“The first two seasons of Slow Burn went deep on big historical moments, and I’ve always wanted the opportunity to tell stories that way,” Anderson said of the new position. “It’s almost surreal to have this chance to dig more deeply into the lives of the artists and people who influenced my generation and the music that was the soundtrack of much of my own life.”

Anderson will be filling the host chair left by Leon Neyfakh, whose new series “Fiasco” is part of the recently launched Luminary subscription service. The opening season of “Slow Burn,” which debuted in late 2017, centered on the untold stories of Watergate. Through archival audio and testimony from individuals who experienced crucial breakthroughs firsthand, Neyfakh and producer Andrew Parsons showed the lead-up to Richard Nixon’s resignation from the presidency. (A six-part docuseries based on the season is currently being adapted for EPIX.)

As with their Season 2 efforts digging into the stories surrounding Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment proceedings, the show connected headlines from the past to those from the present.

Anderson and the “Slow Burn” team will look to bring new insights to the lasting impact of the life and death of Tupac and B.I.G. (born Christopher Wallace). Tuesday’s announcement stated this new season “will focus on the neglected aspects of the men’s careers, the crimes that ended their lives, and the feud between East Coast and West Coast music scenes, led by Bad Boy Records and Death Row Records.”

“Slow Burn” Season 3 is planning to premiere later this year.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.