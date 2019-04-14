‘SNL’ and Emma Stone Bring Hilarious Backstory to a Gay-Porn Extra

"Jared, what are you doing? Not with my godson!"

Most people don’t watch porn for the story, but don’t tell that to Emma Stone. The four-time “Saturday Night Live” host was front and center in a hilarious skit last night as a serious thespian whose approach to portraying an extra in a gay-porn movie isn’t appreciated by her director or co-stars, not that Grace is fazed by their lack of enthusiasm. She may only have one line — “Jared, what are you doing? Not with my godson!” — but she’s going to imbue it with all the meaning in the world, damn it.

Not that getting into her character’s mindset is easy. Grace gives her a name, Deirdre, as well as some extra lines that her director wants to cut. “There’s nothing to her,” he says. “People are just gonna scroll past you so they can get off. She has no past, no future. She exists only to be cheated on.”

Not for Grace. “I saw the rich and beautiful backstory of this woman: her childhood, her first job, the night she met Jared, the promises she was told, her godson’s 18th birthday, and all the other times she was blindsided by life,” she says. “I felt the bruises and scars of her past; I saw what led her here, and I saw her in the present, walking in on the love of her life with her godson. And then Deirdre took over and said, ‘Jared … I forgive you.'” The director immediately cuts and says they’ll edit that line out, but the moment hasn’t left Grace. Not yet.

It does moments later, when she gets in her car to leave the set forever. “Deirdre, how do I get you out of me?” she asks herself. “I can’t take you with me. I’m sorry, this is it. Goodbye…oh, how did I get lube on me?” Watch the full skit below and be forever changed:

