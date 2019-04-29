Sony Signs Phil Lord and Chris Miller to Nine-Figure TV Deal

The producers are poised to bring that "21 Jump Street" magic to Sony TV properties.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller have just joined a very exciting club. Monday, Sony Pictures Television announced the creators behind “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” have signed a nine-figure overall deal with the studio.

Lord and Miller have worked with Sony for years, and the new deal will expand upon that relationship, allowing them to develop a slate of projects for a variety of platforms through Lord Miller Productions. One sandbox they’ll be able to play in is Marvel — specifically, the characters which are still under the Sony banner, including Spider-Man and his related foes.

“We are so grateful to everyone at Sony Pictures Television for choosing to partner with us and expand our enduring relationship with the studio. Together we aim to make groundbreaking work of the highest quality and integrity, and to place that work in convenient proximity to your eyeballs and earholes, wherever you may be,” Lord and Miller said in a statement.

This is the latest move by a studio to lock in creative talent with massive amounts of money. Last week, Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa also joined the Sony family, and Netflix, Apple, and Warner Bros are just a few of the other companies bringing in name-brand creators to work under their roofs.

Lord and Miller produced the Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and were Emmy-nominated for directing the pilot episode of “The Last Man on Earth.” They were also producers on TV projects like “Clone High,” “Son of Zorn,” “Making History,” and “Unikitty!” The pair have become known for their innovative approaches to projects like “The Lego Movie” and the “21 Jump Street” reboot.

“This is a significant milestone for our television business, having the opportunity to work with two of the most creative forces in the industry in both our film and television businesses,” Sony Pictures Television chairman Mike Hopkins said in a statement. “Building on our strong IP and creating new franchises has been a key focus for SPE, and the best way to do that is to invest in remarkable storytellers like Phil and Chris. We are thrilled to welcome them to the SPT family, and I want to thank Jeff, Chris and Jason for all their hard work in pulling this deal together.”

A note from the release: The deal was negotiated by UTA before the WGA-ATA deal lapsed. Aubrey Lee continues to serve as Vice President of TV Development and Production for Lord Miller Productions.

