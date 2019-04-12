‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer: The Saga Comes to an End in Eye-Popping Fashion

Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac return to close out the current "Star Wars" trilogy.

The end is nigh for Rey, Poe, Finn, and Kylo Ren in the first trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” After months of anticipation from “Star Wars” fans, director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy finally unveiled the film’s trailer during a panel at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago. The latest “Star Wars” movie will close the trilogy that started with the Abrams-directed “The Force Awakens” and continued with “The Last Jedi,” directed by Rian Johnson.” “The Rise of Skywalker” is being touted as the finale to the Skywalker saga.

Cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver are all returning to reprise the characters they first began playing in “The Force Awakens.” New characters are being played by Keri Russell and Richard E. Grant, who joins the fold after recently earning his first Oscar nomination for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” while franchise veterans Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher will once again appear as Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa. Abrams turned to unused footage of Fisher from “The Force Awakens” in order to incorporate Leia into this final chapter.

Abrams announced production on “The Rise of Skywalker” wrapped on February 15. Speaking to Fast Company earlier this month, the filmmaker said he’s currently in the middle of post-production and is feeling confident about what’s coming together in the editing room.

“I feel like we’ve gotten to a place — without jinxing anything or sounding more confident than I deserve to be — I feel like we’re in a place where we might have something incredibly special,” Abrams said. “So I feel relief being home [at Bad Robot], and I feel gratitude that I got to do it. And more than anything, I’m excited about what I think we might have.”

Disney will release “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in theaters nationwide December 20. Watch the official trailer below.

