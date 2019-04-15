Sterling K. Brown Joins Cast of ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 3

The Emmy-winning actor will add the Amazon series to his recent list of comedy guest star roles.

Sterling K. Brown has taken on another TV challenge, this time heading to the world of streaming.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the actor explained that he’ll be joining the Season 3 cast of the Amazon Prime Video series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

“The Palladinos were kind enough to write something for your boy, and I said yes. So stay tuned. I’m getting together with Midge, and it’s gonna be awesome,” Brown said.

Brown is currently a cast member on NBC’s cornerstone family drama “This is Us,” which just wrapped its own third season. “Maisel” is a budding awards juggernaut, having nabbed Emmys, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, and series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino all walked home with statuettes their first time eligible at last September’s Emmy ceremony.

The casting has been rumored for months on the heels of Brosnahan’s comments in an interview that Brown would be her top choice for a series guest star. Of course, Brown has had guest starring roles on beloved comedies in recent years, most notably in a “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” bottle episode “The Box.” Playing a dentist being interrogated about the death of his partner, Brown’s one-off performance was a highlight of the show’s fifth season.

Brown also hosted “Saturday Night Live” last spring for the first time, the center of a particularly weird and charming installment. (Defending the “Shrek” franchise at a dinner with his would-be in-laws in one particular sketch might as well have been his “Maisel” audition tape.)

Amazon renewed “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for a Season 3 a full seven months before the second season even premiered. No details are currently available about Brown’s character in the season, but presumably he will playing a role in the show’s current timeline, which left off in its current late-’50s/early-’60s setting.

