‘Swamp Thing’ Trailer: DC Universe Series Shows Why You Should Never Mess with Killer Plants

Len Wiseman and James Wan are behind this latest addition to the streaming service's lineup of legendary DC characters.

With one of movie history’s biggest blockbusters hitting theaters this weekend, DC would like to remind you that it has a big angry green guy of its own.

Since its creation in the early ’70s, Swamp Thing is a character that’s gone through a number of iterations, most notably a revival run courtesy of legendary comics writer Alan Moore. Now, “Swamp Thing” is set to become another piece of the evolving DC Universe puzzle, slated for a release date at the end of next month.

After catching a tiny glimpse of the title character in last week’s tease, the series’ latest trailer gives a slightly fuller picture of how the show will bring the spooky clump of flora to the screen. Mostly, it seems to involve exponential, expanding tree branches (deployed in an operating room in a way that will make any “Spider-Man 2” fan’s skin crawl.)

Per the series’ official synopsis, this incarnation of the story centers on “Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.”

In addition to Crystal Reed as Abby, the rest of the series’ ensemble includes Andy Bean, Derek Mears, Virginia Madsen, and Kevin Durand, with additional appearances from Jennifer Beals and Ian Ziering. Behind the camera, “Underworld” franchise impresario Len Wiseman is the director on the series pilot and serves as an executive producer alongside DC vet James Wan.

“Swamp Thing” marks the latest addition to the DC Universe originals lineup, which already boasts “Titans” and its spinoff “Doom Patrol,” the latter of which premiered on the streaming service in the middle of February and is still in the midst of its debut season. A Harley Quinn-centered animated series is expected to premiere on the platform this October.

In the meantime, watch the full trailer for this newest series (including a pig head in a place it most definitely should not be) below:

“Swamp Thing” premieres May 31 on DC Universe.

