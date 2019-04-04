Back to IndieWire

‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ First Footage Shows Sarah Connor Back in Action, Earns Huge Applause

The original "Terminator" star is back in front of the camera and press already can't get enough.

After striking out hard with critics and at the box office with “Terminator Genisys” in summer 2015, Paramount Pictures is resetting the beloved action franchise with the upcoming “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Original franchise director James Cameron is producing the movie and worked closely with filmmaker Tim Miller (“Deadpool”) to relaunch the franchise with “Dark Fate,” which will serve as a direct sequel to Cameron’s “The Terminator” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” Paramount used its CinemaCon presentation to launch the first trailer for “Dark Fate,” and it left a lasting impression on the press.

Appearing onstage, Miller said there are still months left of VFX work needed to complete the movie and therefore the footage screening at CinemaCon was not final. Paramount showed off two clips from the movie and a reel. The first clips prominently featured Mackenzie Davis, who is seen time traveling and landing in Mexico City and fighting police in the first one. The second clip found Hamilton interrupting a fight between Davis’ character and two Terminators. Hamilton’s Sarah Connor is seen firing off a bazooka and saying, “I’ll be back.” The line prompted a huge reaction from the audience.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” stars Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes, but the film’s biggest selling point is the reunion between original “Terminator” stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Hamilton. The latter’s portrayal of Sarah Connor in “The Terminator” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” is iconic and now the character is returning for the first time with Hamilton in her shoes in decades.

Paramount Pictures will release “Terminator: Dark Fate” in theaters nationwide November 1. Check out first reaction footage below.

