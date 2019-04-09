‘The Addams Family’ First Trailer: Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron Deliver Ghoulish Fun

The directors of "Sausage Party" return with a fresh spin on America's most lovably macabre family.

Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, and Grandmama are back and ready for the big screen once again in the first trailer for MGM’s “The Addams Family.” The computer-animated movie, based on the famous comic strip by cartoonist Charles Addams, comes from “Sausage Party” directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan and features an all-star voice cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, and “Eighth Grade” favorite Elsie Fisher.

Related 'Star Wars: Episode IX': Unused Carrie Fisher Footage Develops Poe and Leia's Relationship

Oscar Isaac: 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Is the Definitive End of the Nine Skywalker Films

'Long Shot' Review: Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron's Raunchy Political Romcom -- SXSW

“The Addams Family” follows America’s most macabre family as they figure out a way to evade a greedy television host who is hellbent on turning their lives into a reality television series. The host shows up in the midst of the family’s preparations for a huge celebration with extended relatives. Isaac is voicing Gomez, while Theron is taking on the role of Morticia.

The upcoming animated movie will be the first time the “Addams Family” characters have been in movie theaters since 1993’s “Addams Family Values,” directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and starring Raúl Juliá and Anjelica Huston as Gomez and Morticia. The duo first played the characters in the 1991 version of “The Addams Family,” which was a big financial win for Paramount and MGM with over $130 million worldwide. The live-action movies also starred Christina Ricci as Wednesday. “Addams Family Reunion” was a third live-action movie released straight to home video in 1998.

For Isaac, “The Addams Family” marks his biggest voice role yet. Theron has experience with the animation genre having voiced monkey Sariatu in Laika Animation’s acclaimed “Kubo and the Two Strings.” Theron also served as the narrator of the 2009 animated film “Astro Boy.” Isaac’s previous voice roles include the starring role on the “Homecoming” podcast, which was later adapted into the Amazon series starring Julia Roberts.

MGM will open “The Addams Family” in theaters nationwide October 11. Watch the first official trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.