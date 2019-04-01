‘The Dead Don’t Die’ Trailer: Jim Jarmusch Unleashes Zombies on Adam Driver, Bill Murray, and More

Selena Gomez, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, and Chloë Sevigny also star in the director's first narrative feature since "Paterson."

After the introspective drama of “Paterson,” Jim Jarmusch is ready to get wacky with his new feature “The Dead Don’t Die.” The latest from the indie film legend brings him back to the genre roots he explored in his vampire film “Only Lovers Left Alive,” only this time Jarmusch is putting his own stamp on the zombie movie. The film reunites Jarmusch with some of his biggest collaborators, including Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray.

Related Adam Driver on Why 'BlacKkKlansman' Reflects His Desire to Chase His Favorite Directors

With Spike Lee’s ‘BlacKkKlansman,’ Focus Features’ Strategy to Reinvent Its Roster Becomes Clear

Tilda Swinton’s Daughter Is a Major Breakout, But She's Hiding From the Spotlight at Sundance

“The Dead Don’t Die” stars Driver and Murray as local cops who must spring into action when a zombie outbreak begins affecting the town’s citizens. Jarmusch shot the movie in upstate New York, and Murray has gone on record saying the director has “written a zombie script that’s so hilarious.” Further plot specifics are remaining under wraps, although Jarmusch has assembled his most star-studded ensemble cast to date with Driver, Swinton, Murray, Selena Gomez, Rosie Perez, Chloë Sevigny, Danny Glover, Austin Butler, Caleb Landry Jones, Tom Waits, RZA, Iggy Pop, and Carol Kane.

Jarmusch’s last releases were in 2016: “Paterson” (starring Driver in the leading role) and the Iggy Pop documentary “Gimme Danger.” Both films had their world premieres at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, and “The Dead Don’t Die” is expected to bring Jarmusch back to the prestigious event, considering Focus Features is planning a summer release. The studio often premieres its auteur-backed summer movie at Cannes (see Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled” in 2017 and Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” in 2018), so “The Dead Don’t Die” should be no exception.

“The Dead Don’t Die” kicks off a big year at the movies for Driver, who will reprise his role of Kylo Ren one last time in December’s blockbuster “Star Wars: Episode IX.” As for Gomez, the title follows Harmony Korine’s “Spring Breakers” as a big boost to her film career. Focus Features will release “The Dead Don’t Die” in theaters June 14. Watch the first official trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.