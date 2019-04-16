CBS Clarifies ‘The Good Fight’ Image Featuring the Words ‘Assassinate,’ ‘President,’ and ‘Trump’

A screenshot devoid of context caused controversy.

Following a tweet that showed an image from “The Good Fight” episode “The One Where Diane Joins the Resistance,” CBS All Access has clarified the contents of said screenshot — namely, a list of “target words” topped by “assassinate,” “president,” and “Trump” (see below). Sans context, anyone looking would have no way of knowing that they were seeing an NSA analyst’s finger scrolling through the list, the shot lasts only a moment, and the words that analyst hears don’t actually refer to assassination. (That would also explain why there was no uproar when the episode aired on March 28, only when the show’s Twitter account posted the image so that viewers could look for an easter egg.)

“A social media post for “The Good Fight” displayed show content that, when presented in isolation, outside of the context of the show, created an impression and provoked a reaction that was not intended,” CBS said in its statement.

“The tweet showed a screengrab from the show’s fictional NSA office, including a list of standalone ‘target words’ the series’ NSA characters should look out for while conducting anonymous wire taps in an effort to protect the President and the public. However, the tweet was regrettably posted without that context, in an effort to direct fans to find an ‘Easter Egg’ clue, in reference to a past character on ‘The Good Wife,’ Kalinda, listed in the second column of the list, and the fact that the NSA is still monitoring her in the fictional world of the show.”

“The post was perceived very differently than the intended result and has since been removed.”

“The Good Fight” is a spinoff of “The Good Wife,” hence the allusion.

