‘The Lion King’ Official Trailer: Simba and Mufasa Return to the Big Screen With Jaw-Dropping VFX

Donald Glover voices Simba in the upcoming adaptation of the Disney animated classic.

Seeing is believing in the official trailer for Disney’s upcoming adaptation of “The Lion King.” While the movie is not necessarily a live-action version of the studio’s 1994 animate classic, it does use game-changing animation VFX to bring to life the animal characters in a way that’s so realistic it’s bound to leave each viewer breathless. The summer release will be the third remake of a Disney classic this year, following “Dumbo” this month and May’s “Aladdin.”

“The Lion King,” directed by Jon Favreau, features an all-star voice cast, including Donald Glover as Simba, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Beyonce as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Oliver as Zazu, and James Earl Jones as Mufasa. The latter voiced the same character in Disney’s 1994 animated movie.

Favreau took on “The Lion King” after directing Disney’s “The Jungle Book” in 2016. While “Jungle Book” featured child actor Neel Sethi opposite VFX animals, “The Lion King” is completely animated using photorealistic computer visual effects. The VFX work on “The Jungle Book” won the Oscar, and clearly “The Lion King” is going to be a contender in the category come next year. Footage from the movie screened at CinemaCon earlier this month and left critics raving about the look of the movie.

Disney will release “The Lion King” in theaters nationwide July 19. Check out reaction to the footage below.

