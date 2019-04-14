Back to IndieWire

‘The Mandalorian’ First Footage: ‘Star Wars’ Live-Action TV Series Introduces a Mysterious Mission

The series was created by Jon Favreau and features a star-packed cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Werner Herzog.

6 hours ago

This year’s Star Wars Celebration kicked off its final day in Chicago with a much-hyped first look at the franchise’s very first live-action television series. Created by Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” also marks the first planned series to be available exclusively on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ when it launches in mid-November.

Related

The series features an all-star cast that includes Pedro Pascal in the mysterious title role, along with Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Werner Herzog, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, and Omid Abtahi. “Star Wars” regular Dave Filoni will direct episodes, along with Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, and Rick Famuyiwa.

The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers in “The Mandalorian”

Disney

The secretive new series takes place between the events of “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens” and follows Pascal, a member of the same alien race of warriors (and often bounty hunters) as Star Wars favorites like Boba Fett, Jango Fett, and Sabine Wren. While “The Mandalorian” didn’t make its official SWC debut until the conventions’ last day, official artwork that appeared around the event piqued fans’ interest, as it showed the new character placed amongst famous Dark Side villains, including Darth Vader and Kylo Ren, indicating that the new series’ star might not be a traditional good guy.

Favreau, Filoni, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, Pascal, Carano, and Weathers were on hand Sunday morning to chat about the upcoming series, which Favreau said is close in tone to the original films and weaves in elements of the kind of Westerns and samurai films that helped inspire creator George Lucas. During the SWC panel for the series, the crowd was treated to a first look at the new series (currently unavailable online), which was greeted with massive applause from the audience in Wintrust Arena.

The Mandalorian

Gina Carano in “The Mandalorian”

Disney

Extended scenes only shown to the live crowd showed a gritty, post-revolution world in which even Pascal’s still-unnamed bounty hunter is struggling to survive. Offered a series of small jobs from Weathers’ character, the leader of a guild of bounty hunters, The Mandalorian opts to take on a special gig: an off-books face-to-face job soon revealed to be commissioned by Herzog’s character.

Herzog’s role is still unnamed, but as he told IndieWire last month, he’s something of a villain. That’s putting it mildly, because when The Mandalorian goes to meet him, he’s surrounded by dusty Stormtroopers. The Empire may have been defeated, but pockets of their troops and sympathizers clearly remain, and Pascal’s character is about to get mixed up with them.

The Mandalorian

“The Mandalorian”

Disney

Given precious little information to work from, The Mandalorian takes the job (and, yes, all signs to point to his mark being someone well known in the series), and sets off on his mission. A sizzle reel shown after the scene also introduced Carano’s character, a former Shock Trooper attempting to get back into society, Esposito as a bad guy clearly still loyal to the Empire, plus some familiar faces, like IG-88 (wielding weapons!).

Check out some additional reactions below.

“The Mandalorian”

Disney

“The Mandalorian” will premiere on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ when it launches November 12.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Television and tagged , , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox

Newswire

ad