‘The Perfection’ Trailer: Netflix Delivers a Twisted Allison Williams Horror

The "Girls" actress continues making interesting choices, doubling down on stylish horror after her steely turn in "Get Out."

Aside from the monumental and well-deserved rise of Adam Driver, Allison Williams is on track to become the core “Girls” cast member with the second most interesting career. Not only did her pivotal role in “Get Out” launch her into proper movie stardom, but it seems to have sparked a real love of genre in the actress, a role fans are eager to watch her fulfill. Williams is doubling down on horror with her newest project for Netflix, a thriller set in the cutthroat world of classical musicians. Even the title, “The Perfection,” hints at a Type A character obsessed with success for which Williams seems almost poetically suited.

Related 'Wine Country' Trailer: Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Tina Fey Let Loose in Netflix Comedy

'Chambers' Trailer: A Heart Transplant Goes Horribly Wrong in Netflix Horror Series

‘The Twilight Zone’ Director Gerard McMurray Recreates the Horror of ‘Driving While Black’ in America

According to Netflix, “The Perfection” is “overflowing with dizzying horror and sly dark humor.” The synopsis promises “an elegant and terrifying suspense ride filled with unexpected twists and turns. When troubled musical prodigy Charlotte (Williams) seeks out Elizabeth (Logan Browning), the new star pupil of her former school, the encounter sends both musicians down a sinister path with shocking consequences.”

Browning is of course the star of the Netflix comedy series “Dear White People,” a critical hit for the streamer based on the movie by Justin Simien. Bringing his “The Shining” bona fides to the film, Steven Weber returns to horror after a string of TV comedies, playing what appears to be a conductor — but it’s unclear from the trailer if he’s in on the sick joke or the one getting played.

“The Perfection” premiered to warm reviews at genre-focused Fantastic Fest last year. It is directed by Richard Shepard (“The Matador,” “Girls”) from a script he wrote with the duo behind “Supernatural” and “Midnight, Texas,” Eric C. Charmelo and Nicole Snyder.

Netflix will premiere “The Perfection” on March 24. Check out the trailer (including a cheeky callback to Williams dangling the keys in “Get Out”) below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.