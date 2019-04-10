Timothée Chalamet and Josh Brolin Share ‘Dune’ Location Videos From the Jordan Desert

Production on Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" adaptation has begun.

Filming is officially underway on Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated “Dune” adaptation, with stars Timothée Chalamet and Josh Brolin recently sharing some beautiful footage on social media from the movie’s set in the Jordan desert. The location is serving as the backdrop for the film’s primary setting of Arrakis, a desert planet which is home to a drug called melange (or “spice”) that is the most lucrative commodity in the universe.

Villeneuve has said “Dune” will try to avoid filming on sound-stages as much as possible, and these videos from Chalamet and Brolin prove that will be the case when it comes to depicting life on Arrakis.

Chalamet is starring in “Dune” as the lead character, Paul Atreides. The protagonist’s family becomes the owner of Arrakis, putting a target on their back as every major power player in the universe wants to control the spice market. The villainous House Harkonnen becomes the Atreides family’s biggest threat.

The character of Paul was previously played by Kyle MacLachlan in David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of the iconic Frank Herbert novel. Brolin is starring as Gurney Halleck, a loyal companion of the Astreides family.

“Dune” is the latest science-fiction epic Villeneuve is directing following the Oscar-nominated “Arrival” and his critically beloved “Blade Runner 2049.” The filmmaker has already announced he is envisioning “Dune” as a two-part movie, although production is only happening for the first movie as of now.

The supporting cast includes Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, and Javier Bardem. Greig Fraser of “Lion” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is serving as cinematographer.

Legendary Pictures will release “Dune” in theaters nationwide November 2020. Check out the set videos below.

