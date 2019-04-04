Disney Premieres First 17 Minutes of ‘Toy Story 4’ to Rave First Reactions at CinemaCon

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are reprising their beloved voice roles in the latest sequel from Disney/Pixar.

Disney surprised CinemaCon by announcing it would be world premiering the first 17 minutes from its highly anticipated summer tentpole “Toy Story 4.” The company has often used the Las Vegas event to build buzz for its summer Pixar release (it screened “Inside Out” to rave first reactions in 2015, for instance), and this year was no exception as enthusiastic raves are already lighting up social media in response to the “Toy Story 4” footage screened.

Related Disney's Downbeat CinemaCon Presentation Played Like Disney vs. Fox

'Ford v. Ferrari': Christian Bale and Matt Damon Surprise With Thrilling, High-Octane First Footage

'Maleficent 2' First Footage Teases Epic Battle Between Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer

The opening scenes of the movie focus on what happened to Bo Peep and the origin story of the movie’s new character, Forky. In the case of the former, Bo Peep was a toy owned by Andy’s sister Molly, who one day decided she no longer needed the lamp fixture which was the home for Bo Peep and her sheep. A man comes to buy the lamp and as he is taking it away, Woody runs after Bo Peep to save her. Bo Peep tells Woody he could come with her since the two are in love, but Woody ultimately chooses Andy over Bo Peep.

Nine years later, Woody and the gang are now Bonnie’s toys. When Woody is the only toy not chosen by Bonnie to play with, he decides to sneak into her backpack in order to go with her to her kindergarten orientation. It’s at the orientation where some of Woody’s meddling leads to the creation of Forky, who is taken back to Bonnie’s and freaks everyone out. Bonnie becomes attached to Forky and it becomes the mission of the group to protect the new toy at all costs.

“Toy Story 4” is bringing back many of the franchise’s voice cast, including Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Michael Keaton, and Kristen Schaal. Forky is voiced by “Arrested Development” and “Veep” star Tony Hale.

Disney will open “Toy Story 4” in theaters nationwide June 21. Check out the firs reactions to the film’s opening below.

Opening of #ToyStory4 already had me in tears, as Woody has to experience a hard goodbye during the Andy days. Then it picks up years later and shows how Forky comes to be. It’s a film about transformations & new transitions & I will need all the tissues please#CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/XP8g5hlu0C — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 3, 2019

#ToyStory4 footage was good. About what you’d expect (which is always a good thing) and it gives a picture into some of the threads they’ll follow for this one. Will discuss at length in our video wrap-up. At this point, you know if you’re seeing it or not anyway. #CinemaCon — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) April 3, 2019

Well, TOY STORY 4 will make another however many billions of dollars. And it should sell just as many Kleenexes. No use rehashing the plot details of the footage, but I will say the animation is next-level. The real-world elements (rain, grass, wood) especially. #CinemaCon — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 3, 2019

Disney’s #CinemaCon presentation was stunning. Toy Story 4 was beautiful and looks like a great film. The Lion King looks like it can be a tremendous film. Aladdin actually looks fantastic! And, Avengers: Endgame showing the new team dynamic, was epic. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 3, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.