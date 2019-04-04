Back to IndieWire

Disney Premieres First 17 Minutes of ‘Toy Story 4’ to Rave First Reactions at CinemaCon

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are reprising their beloved voice roles in the latest sequel from Disney/Pixar.

4 hours ago

Toy Story 4

“Toy Story 4”

Disney

Disney surprised CinemaCon by announcing it would be world premiering the first 17 minutes from its highly anticipated summer tentpole “Toy Story 4.” The company has often used the Las Vegas event to build buzz for its summer Pixar release (it screened “Inside Out” to rave first reactions in 2015, for instance), and this year was no exception as enthusiastic raves are already lighting up social media in response to the “Toy Story 4” footage screened.

Related

The opening scenes of the movie focus on what happened to Bo Peep and the origin story of the movie’s new character, Forky. In the case of the former, Bo Peep was a toy owned by Andy’s sister Molly, who one day decided she no longer needed the lamp fixture which was the home for Bo Peep and her sheep. A man comes to buy the lamp and as he is taking it away, Woody runs after Bo Peep to save her. Bo Peep tells Woody he could come with her since the two are in love, but Woody ultimately chooses Andy over Bo Peep.

Nine years later, Woody and the gang are now Bonnie’s toys. When Woody is the only toy not chosen by Bonnie to play with, he decides to sneak into her backpack in order to go with her to her kindergarten orientation. It’s at the orientation where some of Woody’s meddling leads to the creation of Forky, who is taken back to Bonnie’s and freaks everyone out. Bonnie becomes attached to Forky and it becomes the mission of the group to protect the new toy at all costs.

“Toy Story 4” is bringing back many of the franchise’s voice cast, including Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Michael Keaton, and Kristen Schaal. Forky is voiced by “Arrested Development” and “Veep” star Tony Hale.

Disney will open “Toy Story 4” in theaters nationwide June 21. Check out the firs reactions to the film’s opening below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox

Newswire

ad