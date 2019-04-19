Vera Farmiga Posts Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Conjuring’ Subject Lorraine Warren, Dead at 92

Farmiga is set to play Lorraine Warren for a third time on the big screen in this summer's "Annabelle Comes Home."

Following the death of paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren, actress Vera Farmiga has posted a heartfelt tribute on social media to the woman who inspired “The Conjuring” movie universe. Farmiga has played Warren in “The Conjuring” and “The Conjuring 2.” Warren’s passing was confirmed by her son-in-law Tony Spera, who wrote on social media Warren died “peacefully in her sleep at home.” Warren was 92 years old.

“My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed,” Farmiga wrote on Instagram in a post accompanied by photographs of the two women together. “From my deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her.”

Farmiga continued, “She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness. She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword of compassion, and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you Lorraine. You’re waltzing with Ed now.”

The upcoming horror movie “Annabelle Comes Home” finds Farmiga reprising the role of Lorraine for a third time opposite Patrick Wilson’s Ed Warren. The film, opening in theaters June 28, is one of two big projects Farmiga has lined up for the summer movie season. The actress also stars opposite Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” in theaters May 31.

Lorraine Warren worked on thousands of alleged hauntings during her time as a paranormal investigator. Famously, Lorraine and Ed looked into 1976 hauntings in Amityville, New York, which inspired the “Amityville Horror” franchise. Read Farmiga’s tribute to Warren in the post below.

