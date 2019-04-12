‘Veronica Mars’ First Look: Hulu Relaunch Gets Release Date, Spring Break Teaser

With Kristen Bell and most of the original cast along for the ride, he eight episode continuation of the series will arrive in July.

There are few shows that have existed in as many disparate forms as “Veronica Mars.” Going from CW fan favorite to crowdfunded feature film, the story has now landed at Hulu for another continuation.

On Friday, the streaming service released the first look at the upcoming incarnation, featuring Kristen Bell as the title character in both her on-screen and voiceover forms. The clip gives a literal rundown of things to expect from this return to Neptune, all capped off by Veronica brandishing a trusty tool in her arsenal.

Hope we can still be friends. #VeronicaMars returns July 26th, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/AIM7NRVJEz — Veronica Mars (@veronicamars) April 12, 2019

In advance of the show’s mid-summer release, it will debut at June’s ATX Television Festival in Austin. The series’ original three seasons are not currently available to stream on Hulu but will be on the platform with the arrival of these new episodes. This limited series extension is slated to run for eight episodes.

The season’s official synopsis teases that “spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the family of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

Many of the show’s central cast will be returning, including Ryan Hansen (justice for “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television”), Enrico Colantoni, Ken Marino, Percy Daggs, and Jason Dohring. JK Simmons is continuing his tour through offbeat TV comedies and signing on to this season as well. Series creator Rob Thomas is also returning, heading up a writing staff that includes, among others, Hall of Fame NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Time to get excited.

“Veronica Mars” premieres July 26 on Hulu.

