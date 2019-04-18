2019 Cannes Film Festival Lineup Announcement Live Stream — Watch

Cannes is gearing up to announce the list of films that will premiere at its 72nd edition next month.

The Cannes Film Festival is celebrating its 72nd year next month, and the time has come to find out which films have made the cut. Directors expected to return to Cannes this year include Quentin Tarantino, Kelly Reichardt, Terrence Malick, and Bong Joon-ho. The official lineup announcement will be broadcast online beginning at 5am ET. The Cannes live stream will be hosted on the festival’s offical YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter pages. The festival will reveal the titles playing in categories like Competition, Un Certain Regard, and Midnight Screenings.

One film moviegoers already know is heading to Cannes is Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die,” which will open the festival on May 14. The zombie comedy will bring major star power to the Croisette thanks to an ensemble that includes Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez, Danny Glover, Rosie Perez, and Chloë Sevigny. Jarmusch has a long history with Cannes and last premiered two movies at the festival in 2016: “Paterson,” an intimate character drama starring Driver that premiered in competition, and “Gimme Danger,” a documentary about the rock band The Stooges that debuted out of competition.

Should Malick’s new film “A Hidden Life” make the competition lineup, it would bring the acclaimed director back to Cannes for the first time since winning the Palme d’Or with “The Tree of Life.” A competition slot for Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” would bring the beloved director back to the Croisette on the 25th anniversary of “Pulp Fiction” winning the Palme d’Or. Tarantino was last at Cannes with “Inglourious Basterds,” which won Christoph Waltz the prize for Best Actor. At this point these titles are rumors, but cinephiles will find out for sure when the lineup is revealed later today.

IndieWire will embed video of the Cannes Film Festival 2019 announcement live stream below when it becomes available. The 2019 Cannes Film Festival takes place May 14-25.

