‘When They See Us’ Official Trailer: Ava DuVernay’s Netflix Series Takes a Stirring Look at Central Park Five

A star-studded ensemble cast joins DuVernay for this Netflix limited series that is poised to land in the Emmy race.

Following a highly effective teaser trailer in March, Netflix has debuted the soul-stirring official trailer for Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us.” The four-part limited series brings the headline-making trial of the Central Park Five to a human level as DuVernay gives a voice to the four teenagers who were falsely accused and convicted of rape.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “Based on a true story that gripped the country, ‘When They See Us’ chronicles the notorious case of five teenagers of color, labeled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit. The series focuses on the five teenagers from Harlem — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise. Beginning in the spring of 1989, when the teenagers were first questioned about the incident, the series spans 25 years, highlighting their exoneration in 2002 and the settlement reached with the city of New York in 2014.”

DuVernay has assembled an all-star creative team to help bring the Central Park Five story to life, including her frequent collaborator Bradford Young. The cinematographer shot DuVernay’s “Middle of Nowhere” and “Selma,” plus films like “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “Arrival.” The latter earned Young an Oscar nomination. DuVernay’s cast includes Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Blair Underwood, Joshua Jackson, Adepero Oduye, Famke Janssen, Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Storm Reid, Dascha Polanco, and more.

“When They See Us” is the latest television effort from DuVernay following her OWN drama series “Queen Sugar.” The series was the filmmaker’s first project since helming Disney’s $100 million “A Wrinkle in Time.” Netflix is releasing the limited series on the last day of Emmys qualification and many pundits expect “When They See Us” to factor into this year’s Best Limited Series races. DuVernay previously won the 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special for her acclaimed documentary “13th,” which also picked up an Oscar nomination in the same category.

“When They See Us” will be available to stream on Netflix beginning May 31. DuVernay directed all four episodes of the series. Watch the official trailer in the video below.

