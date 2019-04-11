‘Wine Country’ Trailer: Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Tina Fey Let Loose in Netflix Comedy

The girls' trip comedy marks Poehler's feature directorial debut.

Amy Poehler steps behind the camera for “Wine Country,” her feature directorial debut, which reunites her with some of her good friends and former “Saturday Night Live” collaborators. The girls’ trip comedy is being released on Netflix (and in some select theaters) this summer and just the chance to see Poehler live it up with Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey should make the comedy a big hit for the streaming giant. The film co-stars Rachel Dratch, Paula Pell, Ana Gasteyer, Emily Spivey, Jason Schwartzman, and Cherry Jones.

The official synopsis from Netflix: “In honor of Rebecca (Dratch)’s 50th birthday, Abby (Poehler) plans a scenic Napa getaway with their best, longtime friends. Workaholic Catherine (Gasteyer), post-op Val (Pell), homebody Jenny (Spivey), and weary mom Naomi (Rudolph) are equally sold on the chance to relax and reconnect. Yet as the alcohol flows, real-world uncertainties intrude on the punchlines and gossip, and the women begin questioning their friendships and futures.”

For Poehler and Fey, the film marks an on-screen reunion following their comedy “Sisters,” which was written by Pell and released in 2015. Pell served as a writer on “Saturday Night Live” for years, as did Spivey, who takes over scripting duties (along with fellow co-star Liz Cackowski on this film).

Unlike their co-stars, Pell and Spivey never made the jump to cast members, which makes “Wine Country” an exciting opportunity for the pair to join in on the fun in front of the camera.

“Wine Country” will be available to stream on Netflix starting May 10 and in select theaters on May 8. Watch the official trailer below.

