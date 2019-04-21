Wisconsin Man Sees ‘Captain Marvel’ 116 Times, Which Is Obviously a World Record

How many times will he endure "Avengers: Endgame"?

“Captain Marvel” has made more than $1 billion worldwide, and one man can lay claim to contributing more to that box-office haul than anyone else in the world: Steve Ruppel of Wisconsin. After setting a Guinness World Record by seeing Brie Larson’s superhero drama 104 times at the Marcus Cedar Creek Cinema in Rothschild 104 times, the apparent super fan went back 12 more times for good measure.

“I thought it was the most insane thing ever, I thought it was impossible,” Ruppel told local news station WSAW of his feat. “I wasn’t even sure why it was even a record, but I thought after a while ‘I should probably do that.'”

If you’re wondering whether he has a job, the answer is yes. If you’re wondering whether spending 242 hours in a movie theater over the last month or so made that job difficult, the answer is also yes. “The amount of time that it takes, I’ve had to take time off work, I would take long lunch breaks to accommodate watching an entire movie in that particular time frame,” said Ruppel. “And then just time on the weekends where I’m not doing other things.” He once saw the film seven times in a single day, preventing boredom by zeroing in on specific details while rewatching it.

Guinness didn’t just take his word for it, of course. “To be official, I have to have certain pictures taken, like in front of a movie poster, and I need to have two written witness statements saying that I was actually there,” he said. “So I’m trying to think, if anyone wanted to break this, I really don’t want to re-break it. Cause this has been pretty tough. It’s been a finite amount of time, but I don’t think I’m going to try this one again.”

“Captain Marvel” is no longer playing at Ruppel’s preferred movie theater, meaning his record is likely to stand at 116 viewings. The highly anticipated “Avengers: Endgame” arrives in theaters next week, however, meaning he could feasibly best himself — though, at three hours long, that film will be even more difficult to see multiple times.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.