‘Y the Last Man’ Showrunners Exit Series, Which Is Still Happening at FX

A pilot has been shot for the comic book-based series, starring Barry Keoghan, Diane Lane, and Lashana Lynch.

Heads up, fans of post-apocalyptic comic-book adaptations: Showrunners Aida Croal and Michael Green have exited the long-in-development series adaptation of “Y the Last Man.”

The 60-issue series, written by Brian K. Vaughn with art by Pia Guerra, has been in various stages of development for more than a decade — first as a feature film, then after the rights reverted back to Vaughn and Guerra, as a TV show. And just a few months ago, FX had provided visual proof (the above photo) that an actual pilot directed by Melina Matsoukas (“Lemonade,” “Master of None”) for the series — entitled simply “Y” — had been filmed, with a cast featuring Barry Keoghan as the last man left alive after a brutal plague, alongside an ensemble led by Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn.

As reported by Variety, Green and Croal have exited the series due to creative differences. “FX has decided not to move forward with our series in its current form,” Croal and Green’s statement reads. “We are grateful for everyone who came together to make our pilot and build the world of Y.”

Prior to coming on as co-showrunner, Croal (one of the few female showrunners to work recently with FX) had written for “One Life to Live,” “Turn: Washington’s Spies,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” and “Marvel’s Luke Cage.” Green, an Oscar nominee for co-writing 2017’s “Logan,” has comic book TV credits going all the way back to “Smallville,” and created the short-lived but fondly remembered NBC drama “Kings.” Recently, he collaborated with Bryan Fuller on the first season of “American Gods” for Starz, but exited the series during the development of Season 2.

FX ordered the show to series in February 2019, with a planned premiere in 2020, and per Variety, does plan to keep moving forward, with the same cast (including a true legend in Diane Lane and “Captain Marvel” breakout Lashanna Lynch). FX had no further comment at this time.

