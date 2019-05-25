Cannes 2019 Full Winners List: Bong Joon-ho Wins Palme d’Or for ‘Parasite’

Alejandro González Iñárritu and his jury will announce the festival's best performances and films.

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival officially comes to an end with the awards ceremony in which this year’s competition jury will name the best films and performances of the festival. The 2019 jury was headed by “Birdman” and “The Revenant” Oscar winner Alejandro González Iñárritu, who won Cannes’ Best Director prize for “Babel.” Other jury members included Elle Fanning, Maimouna N’Diaye, Kelly Reichardt, Enki Bilal, Alice Rohrwacher, Robin Campillo, Yorgos Lanthimos, and last year’s Cannes Best Director winner Paweł Pawlikowski

This year’s Palme d’Or race consisted of 20 movies, several of which were from previous Palme d’Or winners such as Terrence Malick (“A Hidden Life”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Ken Loach (“Sorry We Missed You”), and the Dardenne Brothers (“The Young Ahmed”). Whichever film wins the Palme d’Or will follow last year’s pick “Shoplifters,” the acclaimed Hirokazu Kore-eda drama that went on to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2019 Oscars.

In addition to the Palme d’Or, awards will be given out to the best actor and actress in competition, as well as screenplay honors. The third pick for best film gets awarded the Jury Prize (last year it was Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum”), while the second place movie gets the Grand Prix honor (Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” took home the honor last year).

One winner that has already been announced prior to the awards ceremony is Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” The drama was named the winner of the 2019 Queer Palm, and it’s the first time a woman director has received the honor since Cannes started awarding the prize in 2010. Greek filmmaker Vasilis Kekatos won the short film Queer Palme with “The Distance Between Heaven and Us.”

The full list of winners for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival is below. IndieWire will update the list as the winners are revealed live.

Palme d’Or: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho

Grand Prix: “Atlantics,” Mati Diop

Jury Prize (tie): “Les Misérables” (Ladj Ly) and “Bacurau” (Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles)

Best Actress: Emily Beecham, “Little Joe”

Best Actor: Antonio Banderas, “Pain & Glory”

Best Director: Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne, “The Young Ahmed”

Best Screenplay: “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” Céline Sciamma

Special Mention of the Jury: “It Must Be Heaven,” Elia Suleiman

Camera d’Or: “Our Mothers,” César Díaz

Short Film Palme d’Or: “The Distance Between Us And The Sky,” Vasilis Kekatos

Special Mention of the Jury: “Monstruo Dios,” Agustina San

Queer Palm (Feature): “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” Céline Sciamma

Queer Palm (Short): “The Distance Between Us And The Sky,” Vasilis Kekatos

