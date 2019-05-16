‘Always Be My Maybe’ Trailer: Ali Wong and Randall Park in the Next Big Netflix Rom Com

Plus, a hilarious surprise appearance from our beloved Keanu Reeves.

If “Crazy Rich Asians” proved movies with Asian American leads could rock the box office, “Always Be My Maybe” is about to do the same thing for Netflix movies. The new romantic comedy stars Ali Wong and Randall Park as two estranged childhood friends who reunite in adulthood, rekindling an old flame that never quite got to burn bright. With these two beloved comedy stars at the helm, “Fresh Off the Boat” creator Nahnatchka Khan in the director’s chair, a hilarious Keanu Reeves cameo, and a title riffing on the greatest Mariah Carey song of all time — “Always Be My Maybe” will soon be part of you indefinitely.

The newly released trailer presents Sasha (Wong) as “the Asian Oprah,” a Los Angeles mogul in a loveless engagement to a fellow entrepreneur (Daniel Dae Kim). Returning to her hometown of San Francisco to open a new restaurant, she is surprised when her old friend Marcus (Park) shows up at her door, nosy father in tow. As they rekindle their friendship, they must come to terms with feelings they’ve both ignored for too many years. The always funny Michelle Buteau gets some nice screen time in the trailer as Sasha’s BFF and cheerleader. The movie also features turns from comedian Charlyne Yi (“Steven Universe”) and Karan Soni (“Deadpool”).

“Always Be My Maybe” was written by Wong and Park with Michael Golamco (“Grimm”). All three also serve as producers under executive producer Brendan Ferguson (“The Edge of Seventeen”).

A prolific and sought after TV writer, Wong rocketed to above the line stardom thanks to her Netflix stand-up special “Baby Cobra,” which went viral on Mother’s Day 2016. She was seven months pregnant at the time of filming, a wild contrast with her brand of nasty feminist comedy and measured, slightly deadpan delivery. Two years later, she released her second special on the platform, “Hard Knock Wife,” filmed while pregnant with her second child.

Park is best known for “Fresh Off the Boat,” on which Wong was a writer for four seasons. The actor and comedian also played Governor Danny Chung on “Veep,” and Kim Jong-Un in Seth Rogen’s “The Interview.”

Check out the trailer for “Always Be My Maybe” (and be sure to watch until the end for the Keanu content you crave) below.

