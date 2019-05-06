‘The Eddy’: Amandla Stenberg Cast as Andre Holland’s Daughter in Damien Chazelle’s Musical Netflix Series

The upcoming eight-part series, premiering next year and centered around a Paris club, comes from director Damien Chazelle.

“The Eddy” doesn’t have many official cast members yet, but Netflix’s impending Paris-set musical series is off to a solid start. After announcing that Andre Holland would lead the show as listless jazz pianist Elliott Udo, Netflix announced on Monday that Amandla Stenberg has been cast to play his daughter.

The official announcement describes Stenberg’s character as “Julie, the teenage daughter of Elliott who shows up suddenly in Paris and forces him to face his past.” Stenberg starred in last year’s screen adaptation of “The Hate U Give,” which earned her the Breakthrough Performance award at last year’s IndieWire Honors.

For the opening two episodes, the cast (which, according to reports, may also include Tahar Rahim) will be under the direction of Damien Chazelle. The Oscar-winning director of “La La Land” and “First Man” also has a series in the works for the upcoming Apple+ streaming service.

Chazelle is making his Netflix debut with this series, but the two other announced directors have prior connections to the streaming service. Houda Benyamina’s breakout Cannes prize-winning debut “Divines” was a Netflix acquisition and debuted on the platform. In addition to being an executive producer on “Six Feet Under” for its entire run, Alan Poul has worked on both incarnations of “Tales of the City.” Of the eight episodes of “The Eddy,” Poul will be behind the camera for the last two.

In accordance with its French location, the series will be produced there, with the goal of a release date at some point next year.

