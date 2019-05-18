Arnold Schwarzenegger Says There’s ‘Nothing to Worry About’ After Being Dropkicked

It ended worse for the attacker than it did for Schwarzenegger.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was just dropkicked by a “crazed fan” at the Arnold Classic Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa, which appears to have ended worse for the attacker than it did for the would-be victim. “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about,” Schwarzenegger tweeted after the incident. “I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

The bodybuilder-turned-actor-turned-Governor of California then used the occasion to draw attention to the “24,000 athletes of all ages and abilities inspiring us to get off the couch” at the ACA.

Video of the incident shows Schwarzenegger interacting with fans when the attacker appears from nowhere and dropkicks the “Terminator” star before quickly being restrained. A voice — presumably that of the perpetrator — can then be heard shouting, “Help me! I need a Lamborghini!”

“Mr. Schwarzenegger is fine and still in good spirits,” the Arnold Sports Festival Africa said in a statement. “He still carried on with the activities as planned and is fully taking this in stride. He even joked that some people clearly got more excited than others. He will still carry on with his planned activities, including an event tomorrow at the Arnold Seminar — where his personal mentor — Iconic Bodybuilder Reg Park and powerlifting world champion, Precious McKenzie, will be getting inducted into the South African Hall of Fame.”

Per that same statement, Schwarzenegger does not intend to press charges and “views this as an unfortunate incident by a mischievous fan.”

Schwarzenegger, 71, will reprise his best-known role in this year’s “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Tim Miller is directing the film, which serves as a direct sequel to “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (ignoring the three films released since then) and brings Linda Hamilton back to the iconic sci-fi franchise.

Arnold Schwarzenegger got drop kicked in South Africa by a guy who screamed that he needs a Lamborghini after. WHAT pic.twitter.com/J5fM5or8Lx — adam22 (@adam22) May 18, 2019

