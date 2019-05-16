‘Batwoman’ Trailer: The CW’s New Gay Superhero Has a Good Reason For Her Wig

Kate Kane isn't going to let a man take credit for saving Gotham in the new CW series.

After being introduced in last fall’s DC/CW mega-crossover “Elseworlds” event, Kate Kane is getting her own show. Starring Ruby Rose, “Batwoman” will bring to television not just a female-led superhero show, but the first one ever to feature a lesbian hero (played by a genderfluid actor).

In the series, Gotham (a different Gotham than the Fox series that recently concluded, to be clear) is reeling after the abandonment of its hero Batman. Kate, Bruce Wayne’s cousin, discovers his secret lair, and begins kicking ass using a modified version of his supersuit — one that’s perfect, now that “it fits a woman.” Plus, as explained in the trailer below, Kate adds the wig to the ensemble because she doesn’t want her ass-kicking credited to a man.

The full official description, from the CW:

Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance. But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and the crafty Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

Caroline Dries wrote the pilot for the series, which was directed by Marcos Siega, whose previous credits include “You” and “God Friended Me.”

“Batwoman” will air Sundays at 8 p.m. on the CW. Check out the trailer below.

